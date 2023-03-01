DCs asked to stop use of single-use plastic at govt offices

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has requested the deputy commissioners (DCs) across the country to take measures for stopping the use of single-use plastic at all government offices in districts and in coastal areas.

To prevent plastic and polythene pollution, the ministry also asked them to arrange monthly meetings and regular discussions with stakeholders and hold public awareness programmes, according to a press release issued by the ministry on Wednesday (1 March).

In another notice, the ministry requested all the deputy commissioners (DCs) of the country to take quick steps to stop illegal brick kilns to prevent air pollution in the country.

The deputy commissioners have been requested to inform the ministry by taking necessary measures in this regard.

The letter asked to close all illegal brick kilns in the country, especially the more harmful ones on priority basis.