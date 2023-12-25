EC asks authorities to withdraw Habiganj DC, three police officers

The Election Commission has directed the authorities concerned to withdraw the deputy commissioner of Habiganj and two officers-in-charge from Chandpur and Madaripur, along with a police inspector from Jhenaidah.

Separate letters were sent by the commission to the concerned officers of the public administration and home ministries on Monday.

In a letter signed by EC Deputy Secretary Mizanur Rahman, the commission asked the public administration ministry to replace the current deputy commissioner of Habiganj with an eligible officer to ensure a fair upcoming national election.

At the same time, the EC instructed the home ministry to withdraw Kaliganj Thana police inspector Razib Chakrabarti to ensure a fair election.

In another letter to the home ministry, the commission requested the withdrawal of the officers-in-charge of Matlab (north) Thana in Chandpur and Dashar Thana of Madaripur for the same reason.