DSCC contractor fined Tk1 lakh for openly burning trash

Environment

BSS
18 January, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 08:37 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A contractor of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) was fined Tk1 lakh in the capital today on charge of openly burning waste, violating environmental rules and regulations.

After noticing a plume of smoke originating from burning waste at Osmani Udyan on Thursday morning, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury rushed to the spot from his ministry office and asked the DSCC authorities to take legal action.

Immediately, the DSCC executive magistrate arrived at the scene and fined the contractor PF Corporation Tk1 lakh for polluting the environment by burning trash openly.

Accompanied by the minister, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Secretary Dr. Farhina Ahmed told reporters that such activities will continue throughout the country to check air pollution. Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun was among others present.

environment pollution

