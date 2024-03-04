DCs can report corruption directly to ACC, says chairman

ACC Chairman Moinuddin Abdullah. Photo: Collected
ACC Chairman Moinuddin Abdullah. Photo: Collected

Deputy Commissioners (DC) have been asked to report any information regarding corruption directly to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the anti-graft body's Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah said today (4 March).

"If there is any difficulty in providing direct information, instructions have been given out to DCs to inform the Cabinet Division in by-weekly confidential reports," he said while speaking at a Deputy Commissioner's Conference 2024 session in Dhaka.

As the deputy commissioners are representatives of the government at the district level, they are supposed to have information about where irregularities and corruption are taking place, he said.

"Yet, they have been asked to collect information on irregularities and corruption and take necessary action. Those who do not have the scope to take action can report directly to the ACC. Sometimes there are some complications in reporting. In this case, every 15 days, the DCs will send a confidential report to the Cabinet Division. After that, the Cabinet Division will take necessary action," he added.

The ACC chairman further said, "DCs have been specifically asked to check if their office is free from corruption. The district and upazila offices should be cleared of corruption first. Then consider others."

Responding to a question, he said, "The ACC accepts all complaints equally. It doesn't matter who the complaint is against. 

"Basically, we check whether a complaint is a scheduled offence, or if there is adequate information. If so, then the complaint is taken into consideration."

Earlier on 3 March, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the four-day annual conference of deputy commissioners (DCs) aimed at infusing dynamism in the field-level administration.

She opened the DC Conference-2024 at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) yesterday for the first time after assuming office for the record fifth term upon winning the 12th parliamentary election.

The working sessions of the conference have been taking place at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

