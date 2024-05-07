In a first, CMP, CCC collaborate to enhance road safety in Ctg

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) have joined forces to bolster road safety initiatives within Chattogram City.

This historic agreement marks the first-of-its-kind collaboration between two key institutions in Bangladesh aimed at ensuring safer roads for citizens of the port city.

The agreement was inked in presence of CCC Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and CMP Commissioner (Additional IGP) Krishna Pad Roy at the seminar room of CCC on Tuesday (May 7) afternoon.

Chief Executive Officer of CCC Sheikh Mohammad Tauhidul Islam, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Abdul Warish, signed the agreement.

Facilitated by Bloomberg Philanthropy's Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), which has been instrumental in driving down road crash fatalities and injuries across 28 cities worldwide, CCC and CMP will benefit from technical support to fortify road safety measures in Chattogram.

The core objective of this agreement is to establish a robust coordination mechanism between CMP and CCC, the primary agencies entrusted with ensuring road safety in Chattogram. While CMP oversees city road management, accident recording, and investigation, CCC shoulders the responsibility for the development and maintenance of safe road infrastructure.

Through this collaboration, both entities will streamline information sharing and coordination, enhancing the efficacy of the city's road safety framework.

The agreement outlines mechanisms for sharing accident data, its management and analysis, as well as optimizing road design based on data insights. Furthermore, both organizations will engage in mutual consultation concerning road infrastructure design, traffic management, and related endeavours.

Under the pact's purview, CCC and CMP will conduct comprehensive analyses of accident data, devising integrated strategies to mitigate accidents and casualties within the city. The agencies will collaborate on producing annual road safety reports, identifying hotspots, and recommending necessary design modifications for safer roads. In essence, the agreement fosters a cohesive approach between CCC and CMP in tackling road safety challenges.

The signing ceremony, attended by Shahin Ul Islam Chowdhury, Chief Engineer of CCC, and CMP's Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Masood Ahmed, saw the presence of senior officials from both organisations, and along with embedded representatives from BIGRS Chattogram.

This collaborative effort between CMP and CCC signifies a momentous stride towards ensuring safer roads and fostering a culture of road safety awareness in Chattogram, setting a commendable precedent for other cities in Bangladesh to emulate.