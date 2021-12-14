Ctg garment owner ‘commits suicide’ after failing to pay debts

A local garment factory owner allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his factory office in Chattogram city on Monday night, after failing to pay a huge debt.

Parvin Akther, the wife of the deceased, said, "A year ago, Nasir Uddin along with his friend Jasim started a partnership business named "JNK Fashion", a clothing factory. A month ago, Jasim fled with funds worth Tk29 lakh, pushing Nasir into financial crises."

"Nasir committed suicide out of frustration over the failure of paying debts," Parvin claimed.

Nasir was found hanging at his office room at Chowdhury Mansion in the Pahartoli area last night, said Afsar, sub-inspector of Pahartoli police station.

Being informed, the trader's wife and daughter rushed to his office and took him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where a duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.

After an autopsy, it will be ascertained whether the businessman committed suicide, he said.