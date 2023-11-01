Crude bomb hurled at lorry in Chattogram; driver injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 06:47 pm

Miscreants threw crude bomb at a moving lorry in Sitakunda of Chattogram on Wednesday (1 November). Photo: TBS
Miscreants threw crude bomb at a moving lorry in Sitakunda of Chattogram on Wednesday (1 November). Photo: TBS

Miscreants threw crude bomb at a moving lorry in Sitakunda area of Chattogram today as BNP-Jamaat's three-day countrywide blockade programme passed its second day.

The driver of the lorry was injured in the incident that occurred around 3:30pm on Wednesday (1 November).

"Upon receiving information, we promptly responded to the scene. The crude bomb burned and severely damaged the front part of the lorry," Sitakundu fire station official Shakhawat Hossain told the Business Standard (TBS).

The injured driver, Mohammad Ismail, has been admitted to Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex.

According to witnesses, two persons riding on a motorcycle hurled crude bomb at the lorry and fled the scene.

The lorry belongs to Sitakunda MP Didarul Alam.

"We are suspecting that the lorry was burned with petrol bombs. We are trying to identify the individuals responsible for this attack," Sitakunda Model police station Officer-in-Charge Tofail Ahmed told TBS. 

crude bombs / Lorry / Chattogram / BNP-Jamaat blockade

