Woman gang raped on way home from wedding in Bagerhat, 5 arrested

Crime

UNB
13 April, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 08:20 pm

Related News

Woman gang raped on way home from wedding in Bagerhat, 5 arrested

On Friday (12 April) night, a deserted tin shed was used as the site for the brutal attack on the 19-year-old woman

UNB
13 April, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 08:20 pm
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A woman was gang raped by a group of teens on the way back from a wedding ceremony at the Ghatabila area in Bagherhat's Mollahat.

On Friday (12 April) night, a deserted tin shed was used as the site for the brutal attack on the 19-year-old woman.

The victim, who was subjected to the assault, was rescued and sent for medical examination to Bagherhat 250-bed District Hospital today by the police.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In connection with the case, five teens have been arrested by the police. The arrested individuals are Akram Sheikh, 19, son of Yusuf Sheikh of Kahalpur village in Mollahat Upazila, Rajib Sheikh,19, son of Chan Mia Sheikh, Sohag Molla, 18, son of Tarik Molla, Nasim Molla, 19, son of Bellal Molla, and Komeer Sheikh, 22, son of Shahjan Sheikh.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mollahat Police Station SM Ashraful Alam said that the victim, along with her husband and their one-and-a-half-year-old child, went to attend a wedding in Saraspur village of Mollahat Upazila on Friday night.

After the wedding ceremony, they (victim and her husband) were supposed to be taken back home by a separate motorcycle. While the husband was left behind, the assailants took the victim on a motorcycle, the OC said, adding that when they reached in Ghatabila area, they forcefully took her to a deserted tin shed and raped her.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot and rescued the victim from the assault and arrested four youths from the scene, said the OC.  

Later, another individual was also apprehended, the police officer said, adding that the victim filed a case mentioning the names of eight individuals involved in the incident.

The police have launched a drive to arrest the remaining accused, who are relatives or acquaintances of the family hosting the wedding, the OC added.

Top News

Bangladesh / Gang Rape / Bagherhat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

1d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

1d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Daily sales of spoons are over lakh taka

Daily sales of spoons are over lakh taka

35m | Videos
What is the solution of ocean pollution?

What is the solution of ocean pollution?

1h | Videos
The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

3h | Videos
How American are American cars?

How American are American cars?

5h | Videos