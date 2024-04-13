Woman gang raped on way home from wedding in Bagerhat, 5 arrested

A woman was gang raped by a group of teens on the way back from a wedding ceremony at the Ghatabila area in Bagherhat's Mollahat.

On Friday (12 April) night, a deserted tin shed was used as the site for the brutal attack on the 19-year-old woman.

The victim, who was subjected to the assault, was rescued and sent for medical examination to Bagherhat 250-bed District Hospital today by the police.

In connection with the case, five teens have been arrested by the police. The arrested individuals are Akram Sheikh, 19, son of Yusuf Sheikh of Kahalpur village in Mollahat Upazila, Rajib Sheikh,19, son of Chan Mia Sheikh, Sohag Molla, 18, son of Tarik Molla, Nasim Molla, 19, son of Bellal Molla, and Komeer Sheikh, 22, son of Shahjan Sheikh.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mollahat Police Station SM Ashraful Alam said that the victim, along with her husband and their one-and-a-half-year-old child, went to attend a wedding in Saraspur village of Mollahat Upazila on Friday night.

After the wedding ceremony, they (victim and her husband) were supposed to be taken back home by a separate motorcycle. While the husband was left behind, the assailants took the victim on a motorcycle, the OC said, adding that when they reached in Ghatabila area, they forcefully took her to a deserted tin shed and raped her.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot and rescued the victim from the assault and arrested four youths from the scene, said the OC.

Later, another individual was also apprehended, the police officer said, adding that the victim filed a case mentioning the names of eight individuals involved in the incident.

The police have launched a drive to arrest the remaining accused, who are relatives or acquaintances of the family hosting the wedding, the OC added.