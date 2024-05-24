Watch: CCTV footage shows murderers 'carrying MP Azim’s dismembered body' in suitcase

Crime

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 03:58 pm

Kolkata police said parts of MP Azim's dismembered body was carried out of the flat using trolley bags

Screengrab from the CCTV footage
Screengrab from the CCTV footage

Police recovered some parts of the dismembered body of Anwarul Azim Anar, a member of the parliament (MP) for the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, on Wednesday (22 May), eight days after he went missing in India. 

The Business Standard has obtained CCTV footage from outside an apartment in Kolkata's New Town that shows two of the murder suspects - professional butcher Jihad Hawladar, 24 and Syed Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan - leaving the flat where Kolkata police believe MP Azim was killed and his body was dismembered. 

One of the CCTV footage shows that they are carrying a light green trolley and some poly bags to board the lift at around 5:05am on 14 May.

Kolkata police have arrested Jihad Hawladar, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, for the murder of Azim.

During the investigation, Jihad allegedly told police that after killing Azim, the group proceeded to skin the body, remove all the flesh, and mince it to obliterate any possibility of identification, reports NDTV.

The remains were then packed into plastic bags and dropped across the city.

