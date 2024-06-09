MP Azim murder: Police arrests Jhenidah AL leader

Police have arrested Kazi Kamal Ahmed, aka Gas Babu, an Awami League (AL) leader from Jhenaidah, in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 Member of Parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim Anar.

He serves as the Relief and Social Welfare Secretary of the Jhenaidah district AL.

"Following his arrest, the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has sought a ten-day remand to interrogate him," said Mahfuzur Rahman, assistant commissioner of the Wari zone of DB.