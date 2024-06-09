MP Azim murder: Police arrests Jhenidah AL leader

Crime

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 01:50 pm

Related News

MP Azim murder: Police arrests Jhenidah AL leader

DB sought a ten-day remand

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 01:50 pm
Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook
Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook

Police have arrested Kazi Kamal Ahmed, aka Gas Babu, an Awami League (AL) leader from Jhenaidah, in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 Member of Parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim Anar. 

He serves as the Relief and Social Welfare Secretary of the Jhenaidah district AL.

"Following his arrest, the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has sought a ten-day remand to interrogate him," said Mahfuzur Rahman, assistant commissioner of the Wari zone of DB.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh / Top News

MP Azim Murder / Jhenaidah-4 MP / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

14m | Wheels
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

3h | Panorama
The thread work may take several weeks or months depending on the details of the design, as well as on how many people are working on that kantha at a time. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The exquisite Nakshi Kantha industry of Jamalpur

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are all the government's developmental projects successful?

Are all the government's developmental projects successful?

39m | Videos
People in the US can't pay service bills

People in the US can't pay service bills

1h | Videos
Mirkadim’s white cows: Old Dhaka dwellers’ first choice

Mirkadim’s white cows: Old Dhaka dwellers’ first choice

2h | Videos
Fuel oil prices will be lower throughout the year

Fuel oil prices will be lower throughout the year

3h | Videos