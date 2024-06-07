MP Anar killing: Siam now in Kolkata CID custody following arrest in Nepal

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 01:37 pm

Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook
Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook

Md Siam Hossain, an accused in the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, has been transferred to the custody of the Kolkata Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after his arrest in Nepal.

Siam fled the country following the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Azim in Kolkata and has been hiding in Nepal since then, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman during a press briefing today (7 June).

DMP's Detective Branch Chief Harun-or-Rashid and three other members of the DB travelled to Nepal on 1 June following the detention of Siam Hossain by Kathmandu police, the Business Standard reported earlier this month.

Upon his return, Harun-or-Rashid informed the press that the handover process to Bangladesh has not been completed due to ongoing legal proceedings and the absence of a formal legal treaty between Bangladesh and Nepal that facilitates the direct handover of criminal suspects. 

"He has been arrested in Nepal. The Indian police want to take him for interrogation. Nepal police will decide to which country [Bangladesh or India] Siam will be handed over," Harun-or Rashid, additional commissioner of police, told media upon arriving at the Dhaka airport from Nepal on 4 June. 

So far, five people have been arrested in Bangladesh, India and Nepal over the murder of MP Azim. Among those, three - Shimul Bhuiyan alias Syed Amanullah, Celesty Rahman, Tanvir Bhuiyan- are in the custody of DB while Siam Hossain and Jihad Hawlader is in the custody of Kolkata police.

Another accused, Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, the alleged mastermind behind the murder, is believed to be currently residing in the United States.

 

