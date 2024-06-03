MP Azim’s daughter to fly to Kolkata tomorrow for DNA test 

Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, daughter of slain Jhenaideh-4 MP Anwarul Azim, has obtained an Indian visa to go to Kolkata for a DNA test to match the recovered flesh, hair and other remains believed to be part of his father's body.

Speaking to media today (3 June), Doreen said she has finally been granted a visa.

She stated that she will travel to Kolkata tomorrow along with her father's personal assistant Abdur Rouf.

The West Bengal CID has already taken the recovered flesh, hairs, and smashed bone parts to their laboratory, and they are awaiting a match from a family member.

On 28 May, investigators found some body parts in a septic tank at Sanjeeva Gardens in Kolkata, which they suspect could be of MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Anwarul, a three-time MP and also president of Kaliganj upazila unit Awami League, went to India on 12 May on a personal visit to receive treatment. He went missing on 13 May after going out of the flat where he was residing in Kolkata's Borah Nagar area.

According to the Kolkata police sources, Anwarul was taken to a flat in New Town in Kolkata, where he is believed to be strangled to death and his body was cut into pieces.

Victim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen filed a case on 22 May with the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.