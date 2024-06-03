MP Azim’s daughter to fly to Kolkata tomorrow for DNA test 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 07:47 pm

Related News

MP Azim’s daughter to fly to Kolkata tomorrow for DNA test 

She stated that she will travel to Kolkata tomorrow along with her father's personal assistant Abdur Rouf

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 07:47 pm
A file photo of MP Azim&#039;s daughter Nowrin Muntarin Doreen speaking to media. Photo: TBS
A file photo of MP Azim's daughter Nowrin Muntarin Doreen speaking to media. Photo: TBS

Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, daughter of slain Jhenaideh-4 MP Anwarul Azim, has obtained an Indian visa to go to Kolkata for a DNA test to match the recovered flesh, hair and other remains believed to be part of his father's body. 

Speaking to media today (3 June), Doreen said she has finally been granted a visa.

She stated that she will travel to Kolkata tomorrow along with her father's personal assistant Abdur Rouf.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The West Bengal CID has already taken the recovered flesh, hairs, and smashed bone parts to their laboratory, and they are awaiting a match from a family member.

On 28 May, investigators found some body parts in a septic tank at Sanjeeva Gardens in Kolkata, which they suspect could be of MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Anwarul, a three-time MP and also president of Kaliganj upazila unit Awami League, went to India on 12 May on a personal visit to receive treatment. He went missing on 13 May after going out of the flat where he was residing in Kolkata's Borah Nagar area.

According to the Kolkata police sources, Anwarul was taken to a flat in New Town in Kolkata, where he is believed to be strangled to death and his body was cut into pieces.

Victim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen filed a case on 22 May with the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

Top News

MP Azim Murder / Kolkata / Bangladesh / DNA test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

11h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

8h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

21m | Videos
Another round of heavy rain inundates Sylhet city

Another round of heavy rain inundates Sylhet city

1h | Videos
Elon Musk tops Forbes Billionaires list with $210.7 billion net worth

Elon Musk tops Forbes Billionaires list with $210.7 billion net worth

1h | Videos
South Africa and Sri Lanka face off in the first big match of 2024 T20 World Cup

South Africa and Sri Lanka face off in the first big match of 2024 T20 World Cup

2h | Videos