Finding trolley bag containing Bangladesh MP's body parts nearly impossible: West Bengal police

Finding the trolley bag containing the body parts of murdered Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar seems nearly impossible as it has been 22 days since he went missing, said officers of the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday (6 June).

"It has been 22 days since he has been missing. It seems that it will be nearly impossible to locate the trolley bag. Still, our officers will keep the search on … We will soon decide on this after talking to the detectives of Bangladesh Police," an officer said, reports The Indian Express.

Despite the challenges, detectives continued their search for the lawmaker's body parts in and around the New Town area of Kolkata. Police also plan to match the fingerprints obtained from the New Town flat where the Bangladeshi lawmaker was murdered.

The search for the missing MP, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on 12 May for medical treatment, began after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police on 18 May.

Anar had stayed at Gopal's house upon arrival.

In his complaint, Gopal stated that Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor's appointment on the afternoon of 13 May and was expected to return for dinner.