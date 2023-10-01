Throat-slit bodies of father, mother and son found in Ashulia flat

Police recovered the bodies of three members of the same family from a flat in a multi-storey building in Dhaka's Ashulia last night.

The victims' bodies were recovered from a flat on the fourth floor of a multi-storied building in the Jamgara Fakirbari Mor area of Ashulia on Saturday (30 September) night.

"All three victims were members of the same family. It appears that the miscreants killed them by slitting their throats 2-3 days ago. Bodies have been recovered, and the matter is being investigated," Ashulia police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Johab Ali told The Business Standard.

The victims have been identified as Babul Hossain, 42; his wife Mst Shahida, 40 and her son Mehdi Hasan, 12. Babul Hossain and his wife Shahida are thought to be garment workers by profession. Their child Mehdi Hasan is a student of a local kindergarten school.

According to the police and locals, as stench came from the flat in the evening, the neighbours knocked on the door and found the door open. Later, they saw the dead bodies of the mother and son in the bedroom inside the flat and informed the owner of the house and the police.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recovered the bodies of Shahida and Mehdi from one room of the flat and the body of Babul from an adjacent room.

However, the police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing.