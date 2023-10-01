Throat-slit bodies of father, mother and son found in Ashulia flat

Crime

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 10:54 am

Related News

Throat-slit bodies of father, mother and son found in Ashulia flat

Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 10:54 am
Throat-slit bodies of father, mother and son found in Ashulia flat

Police recovered the bodies of three members of the same family from a flat in a multi-storey building in Dhaka's Ashulia last night. 

The victims' bodies were recovered from a flat on the fourth floor of a multi-storied building in the Jamgara Fakirbari Mor area of Ashulia on Saturday (30 September) night.

"All three victims were members of the same family. It appears that the miscreants killed them by slitting their throats 2-3 days ago. Bodies have been recovered, and the matter is being investigated," Ashulia police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Johab Ali told The Business Standard.

The victims have been identified as Babul Hossain, 42; his wife Mst Shahida, 40 and her son Mehdi Hasan, 12. Babul Hossain and his wife Shahida are thought to be garment workers by profession. Their child Mehdi Hasan is a student of a local kindergarten school.

According to the police and locals, as stench came from the flat in the evening, the neighbours knocked on the door and found the door open. Later, they saw the dead bodies of the mother and son in the bedroom inside the flat and informed the owner of the house and the police.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recovered the bodies of Shahida and Mehdi from one room of the flat and the body of Babul from an adjacent room.

However, the police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Ashulia / Savar / killing / murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The price back to the normal range is possible if the corporations who control the feed market reduce the feed and chick prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Will eggs ever return to its 'normal' price?

3h | Features
Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

19h | Features
Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

1d | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fugitive founder of crypto hedge fund arrested in Singapore

Fugitive founder of crypto hedge fund arrested in Singapore

50m | TBS Economy
Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

14h | TBS SPORTS
Many urban workers are moving to villages

Many urban workers are moving to villages

15h | TBS Stories
How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

16h | TBS World