Education

Meanwhile, the pass rate of Madrasah Board in the Dakhil examination this year is 79.66% which was 74.7% in 2023 and 82.22% in 2022, according to the results published today (12 May)

Technical Education Board attains 81.38% pass rate, Madrasah Board 79.66%

The pass rate of Technical Education Board in the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations is 81.38% while 4,078 students secured GPA 5.

Among the GPA 5 holders, 2,141 are female while 1,937 are male.

Meanwhile, the pass rate of Madrasah Board in the Dakhil examination this year is 79.66% which was 74.7% in 2023 and 82.22% in 2022, according to the results published today (12 May).

SSC 2024: Girls once again outperform boys in pass rate, GPA-5

A total of 14,206 students obtained GPA 5 this year. Of them, 7,467 are female and 6,739 are male.

In terms of pass rate, Jashore Education Board has secured the top position among 11 education boards with 92.33% pass rate while Sylhet Board witnessed the lowest pass rate of 73.35%.

SSC 2024: Pass rate highest in Jashore, lowest in Sylhet

The pass rates of other boards are, 89.26% in Rajshahi, 89.13% in Barishal, 85% in Mymensingh, 83.92% in Dhaka, 82.80% in Chattogram, 79.23% in Cumilla Board and 78.33% in Dinajpur Board.

A total of 2,013,597 examinees appeared in the SSC and equivalent examinations this year. Of them, 1,672,153 students passed the examinations.

