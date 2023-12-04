School teacher arrested for kidnapping student in Brahmanbaria

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a school teacher for kidnapping a 10th-grade student in Brahmanbaria.

Iqbal Hossain, 32, was apprehended from the Katgarh area of the city in the early hours of Monday (4 December). He is a mathematics teacher at a girls' high school in the Kasba police station area of the district.

RAB also rescued the abducted girl, Nurul Absar, Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-7, said on Monday.

According to an RAB-7 press release, Iqbal Hossain had persistently expressed affection towards her. He even threatened her family of kidnapping her if she did not accept his proposal.

Later, on 28 November, Iqbal picked up the girl in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, the RAB release added.

Following the incident, the victim's father filed a kidnapping case, naming Iqbal Hossain as the sole accused, with the Kasba police station.