School teacher arrested for kidnapping student in Brahmanbaria

Crime

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 07:10 pm

Related News

School teacher arrested for kidnapping student in Brahmanbaria

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 07:10 pm
School teacher arrested for kidnapping student in Brahmanbaria

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a school teacher for kidnapping a 10th-grade student in Brahmanbaria.

Iqbal Hossain, 32, was apprehended from the Katgarh area of the city in the early hours of Monday (4 December). He is a mathematics teacher at a girls' high school in the Kasba police station area of the district.

RAB also rescued the abducted girl, Nurul Absar, Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-7, said on Monday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to an RAB-7 press release, Iqbal Hossain had persistently expressed affection towards her. He even threatened her family of kidnapping her if she did not accept his proposal.

Later, on 28 November, Iqbal picked up the girl in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, the RAB release added.

Following the incident, the victim's father filed a kidnapping case, naming Iqbal Hossain as the sole accused, with the Kasba police station.

Bangladesh / Top News

kidnapping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

10h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

3h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

45m | TBS Stories
Harry Kane Spent 1.2 million euros on hotel stays in Germany

Harry Kane Spent 1.2 million euros on hotel stays in Germany

1h | TBS SPORTS
Israel's bombardment knows no bounds after the truce

Israel's bombardment knows no bounds after the truce

2h | TBS World
Poultry farmers face crisis as rising feed prices outpace production cost

Poultry farmers face crisis as rising feed prices outpace production cost

2h | TBS Economy