Pori Moni regularly organised drugs- and alcohol-fuelled parties: RAB

RAB officials is taking Pori Moni to Banani Police Station after holding a media briefing on her arrest. Photo: TBS

Pori Moni used to host regular parties at her home, where Raj and his syndicate supplied foreign liquor and various types of drugs, said the Rapid Action Battalion.

According to RAB, Md Nazrul Islam Raj ran an illegal narcotics supply syndicate comprising 10-12 individuals. He was helped in this by Shariful Hasan alias Mishu Hasan and Masudul Islam alias Jisan.

This syndicate used to host DJ parties in high end areas, such as Gulshan, Baridhara and Banani, where they would supply these illegal substances using the parties as a cover.

People belonging to the upper class and well-off families were among the regular party-goers.

The parties were intimate in nature and invite-only, each hosting around 15-20 people, RAB said.

Each party was curated according to the taste of the guests, having the drug of their choice.

Besides, the syndicate also used to host and facilitate pleasure trips for interested individuals.

RAB officials said that these people were usually contacted by Md Najmul Islam Raj through social media and his firm "Raj Multimedia". The office premises of Raj Multimedia were also used to facilitate such illegal activities.

RAB also stated that Raj mentioned the names of a few of his illegal business financers during interrogation and was yet to reveal the full details of his illegal substance racket.

Pori Moni is being taken to Banani Police Station after the briefing.

Meanwhile, RAB filed three separate cases against Pori Moni and Raj Multimedia owner Nazrul Islam Raj with Banani Police Station on Thursday.

Pori Moni was sued in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act while Raj was sued in two cases filed under Narcotics Control Act and Pornography Control Act with Banani Police Station.

RAB detained Pori Moni after a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on Wednesday evening.

The elite force also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquors, LSD drugs and ICE having pipes. The RAB team seized a huge amount of narcotics from her house as well.

After conducting a drive for several hours at Pori's house, the RAB team took the actor to RAB headquarters for further interrogation at around 8 pm by a white-coloured microbus.

Later, based on Pori Moni's information RAB conducted another drive at the residence of Nazrul Islam Raz, so-called film director and owner of Raz Multimedia, in the Banani area on Wednesday night.

Pori Moni recently made the headlines after accusing a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at Dhaka Boat Club.

Police subsequently arrested Nasir Uddin Mahmood, a Dhaka Boat Club member, in a case filed by the Dhallywood actor.