No list being made of visitors to Pori Moni’s house: DMP chief

Crime

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 05:32 pm

Related News

No list being made of visitors to Pori Moni’s house: DMP chief

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 05:32 pm
Shafiqul Islam

No list is being made of the visitors to the residences of actor Pori Moni, or models Faria Mahbub Piasha and Maryam Akhter Mou, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner (DMP) Shafiqul Islam.
 
"Police had received information that a vested group was extorting money by threatening to disclose the photos or videos of different individuals, who visited the houses of Pori Moni, Piasha and Mou," the DMP chief made the comment today while talking to reporters at his office in the capital. 

"Two or three businessmen have already sought the intervention of the home minister to get rid of the blackmailers. Police will take action against those extortionists after getting necessary information," Deputy Commissioner (media and PR) Faruq Hossain told The Business Standard quoting the DMP chief.

Shafiqul Islam also advised the victims to record the calls of the extortionists and submit those to the police, and requested to provide information about these extortionists to local police stations or DMP. 

The DMP chief said, "So far three businessmen have contacted them seeking protection from the extortionists. Frightened by public embarrassment, a businessman from Gulshan sought the cooperation of the DMP commissioner." 

The DMP commissioner said, "It is not illegal to have a relationship with anyone. Until a case is filed in this regard."

Bangladesh / Top News

Visitors / Pori Moni / Piasha / DMP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

23h | Videos
Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets