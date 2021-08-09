No list being made of visitors to Pori Moni’s house: DMP chief

No list is being made of the visitors to the residences of actor Pori Moni, or models Faria Mahbub Piasha and Maryam Akhter Mou, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner (DMP) Shafiqul Islam.



"Police had received information that a vested group was extorting money by threatening to disclose the photos or videos of different individuals, who visited the houses of Pori Moni, Piasha and Mou," the DMP chief made the comment today while talking to reporters at his office in the capital.

"Two or three businessmen have already sought the intervention of the home minister to get rid of the blackmailers. Police will take action against those extortionists after getting necessary information," Deputy Commissioner (media and PR) Faruq Hossain told The Business Standard quoting the DMP chief.

Shafiqul Islam also advised the victims to record the calls of the extortionists and submit those to the police, and requested to provide information about these extortionists to local police stations or DMP.

The DMP chief said, "So far three businessmen have contacted them seeking protection from the extortionists. Frightened by public embarrassment, a businessman from Gulshan sought the cooperation of the DMP commissioner."

The DMP commissioner said, "It is not illegal to have a relationship with anyone. Until a case is filed in this regard."