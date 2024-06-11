Never said MP Anar was involved in smuggling: Home Minister

Home MInister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal speaking to the press at an event in Dhaka’s Rajarbagh on 11 June 2024. Photo: UNB

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today (11 June) claimed that they never said Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar was involved in smuggling.

"We never said that MP Anar was involved in smuggling," he said while speaking to the press at an event in Dhaka's Rajarbagh on Tuesday afternoon.

When asked about whether Anar's daughter disclosed name of any suspect, the minister said, "It is not possible for minister, IGP, or investigating officer to make any statements until the investigation ends. We will address these issues after the investigation concludes."

Talking about the recent police shooting incident where one police personnel was killed, the minister said training is provided to police personnel on mental health to help reduce their mental stress.

The IGP is currently working to know the underlying causes of the killing and taking measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future, he added.