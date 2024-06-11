DB scrutinises local AL leaders for role in MP Anar murder

The investigation into the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar takes a new turn as the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police detain a local Awami League leader and correspondence of some encrypted messages point towards political links.

Jhenaidah District Awami League General Secretary Saidul Karim Rintu was held in Dhanmondi on Tuesday (11 June) and taken to the DB office for interrogation, a DB official told The Business Standard. As of Tuesday, Dhaka police have arrested five individuals in connection with the case, and two more are in custody in Kolkata.

Regarding DB's recent arrests, a central investigator informed TBS that encrypted messages were sent to Jhenaidah ruling party leaders via WhatsApp after the MP's murder, containing photos of the slain MP with the caption "Mission done."

These messages provided clues about secondary involvement of local political disputes while at least three to four local politicians are now under scrutiny.

Earlier, Shimul Bhuiyan, one of the accused, mentioned several Awami League leaders in his court statement, according to DB officials.

Based on Shimul's information, Jhenaidah Awami League Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu was recently arrested and placed on a seven-day remand on 9 June.

Forensic report on body parts found in Kolkata

Meanwhile, India's Crime Investigation Department (CID) has confirmed that a forensic report revealed body parts recovered from a septic tank, as well as bones found near Bagjola Canal in Bhangar on Sunday morning, are from a human male.

The Indian Inspector General of the CID, Akhilesh Chaturvedi, will seek court approval for DNA profiling to verify whether the remains belong to MP Anwarul Azim Anar, reports the Times of India.

Once permission is granted, the agency will seek the court's nod to request a family member of the late MP to come to Kolkata to provide a DNA sample.

"This will require diplomatic permission. We are expecting Anar's daughter, Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin, to come to India for the final round of DNA matching. The entire process may take some time," a CID officer said.

The CID will next focus on recovering the instruments or weapons used in the crime.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court denied the bail plea for Celesty Rahman in the MP Anar case. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tariqul Islam rejected the bail plea after her lawyer argued that she was being harassed and framed without concrete evidence.

'Never said MP Azim was involved in smuggling'

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal claimed that the authorities never said the Jhenaidah-4 MP was involved in smuggling.

"We never said that MP Anar was involved in smuggling," he said while speaking to the press at an event in Dhaka's Rajarbagh yesterday afternoon.

When asked about whether the slain lawmaker's daughter disclosed the name of any suspect, the minister said, "It is not possible for a minister, IGP, or investigating officer to make any statements until the investigation ends. We will address these issues after the investigation concludes."