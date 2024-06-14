Arsa gun commander Zakaria arrested from Rohingya camp in Ukhiya

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 03:12 pm

RAB arrests Arsa leader Md Zakaria. Photo: TBS
RAB arrests Arsa leader Md Zakaria. Photo: TBS

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the gun commander of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa), Md Zakaria, from Ukhiya Rohingya Camp.

They also recovered a G3 rifle and five rounds of fresh bullets from the spot, said Colonel HM Sajjad Hossain, captain of RAB 15, during a press conference around 11:30am today (14 June).

According to RAB, this foreign heavy firearm named G3 rifle is used by the law enforcement forces of Myanmar and the weapon was brought to Bangladesh from Myanmar by the militants.

RAB 15 captain Lt Colonel HM Sajjad Hossain said the Intelligence Branch of Bangladesh Army's 10th Infantry Division and RAB intelligence sources had information that some members of the terrorist group Arsa have brought weapons from neighbouring countries to the Rohingya camp for sabotage in Camp No 10.

Based on this source, Zakaria was arrested by conducting a special operation at Camp No 10 on Friday morning.

The RAB captain said during the initial interrogation, Zakaria admitted that he used to participate in killing missions in the Rohingya camp as the gun group commander of Arsa.

Md Zakaria has been handed over to Ukhiya police station, and an arms case has been filed against him. 

 

