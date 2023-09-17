Mobile court shuts down three warehouses for stockpiling tea 'illegally'

Crime

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 09:10 pm

The mobile court, led by BTB Deputy Secretary and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Ruhul Amin, raided the warehouses located at the Faujdarhat area of Sitakunda upazila on Sunday (17 September). Photo: TBS
The mobile court, led by BTB Deputy Secretary and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Ruhul Amin, raided the warehouses located at the Faujdarhat area of Sitakunda upazila on Sunday (17 September). Photo: TBS

A mobile court of the Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) has shut down two warehouses of Syed Tea and one warehouse of NNT in Chattogram for stockpiling tea "illegally".

The mobile court, led by BTB Deputy Secretary and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Ruhul Amin, raided the warehouses located at the Faujdarhat area of Sitakunda upazila on Sunday (17 September). 

The Syed Tea set up three warehouses, whereas they received permission from the tea board to set up only one. On the other hand, the NNT set up two warehouses with the permission of one, Mohammad Ruhul Amin said.

"For some time now, a circle of traders has been stocking and marketing illegal and low-quality tea in warehouses, without obtaining permission from the BTB.  

"Besides, the government has been deprived of a large amount of revenue due to the purchase of illegal tea from the black market," he said.

Such drives will continue in order to prevent such irregularities in tea trade, said the tea board official. 

BTB Marketing Officer Ahsan Habib, Assistant Director Abdullah Al Borhan, and Aqib Mortuza were present during the raids.

Earlier this month, the BTB seized and destroyed 4.5 tonnes of expired and rotten tea after raiding Achib Brothers' warehouse located in the Banurbazar area of Sitakunda.

