Miscreants demand Tk20 lakh ransom after abducting contractor in Ctg

Miscreants who abducted a contractor from Chandanaish upazila in Chattogram a few days ago have demanded ransom worth Tk20 lakh.

They called Chandanaish Upazila Chairman Abdul Jabbar on Saturday and made the ransom demand.

Earlier on Wednesday, a group of 25-30 miscreants abducted contractor Mozammel Haque Talukder from a project site at Nasir Mohammadpara area of the upazila. Currently he has an ongoing contract with the Water Development Board under a project to prevent erosion of the Barumati canal, said Abdul Jabbar.

He also contested for the post of chairman in the last union parishad election.

Abdul Jabbar added that the miscreants were in half pants, T-shirts and black clothes wrapped in the head. The police have been informed about the abduction but he is yet to be traced in three days. Panic prevails among people in the area.

Chandanaish police station Officer-in-Charge Anowar Hossain said, "Bandarban administrative department has been informed and they are negotiating with the miscreants to rescue the abducted contractor."