5 farmers abducted in Teknaf; kidnappers demand Tk30 lakh ransom

TBS Report
21 March, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 08:02 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Miscreants have abducted five farmers from Pankhali area of Teknaf and demanded Tk30 lakh ransom for their release.

"Some local residents were guarding the crop fields near the West Pankhali hilly area of Hnila Union in Teknaf on Wednesday night. A group of masked miscreants abducted five of them at gunpoint from the remote hilly area," said Hnila Union Parishad Chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali. 

Later in the morning, the relatives of the victims informed authorities about the incident.

The kidnapped farmers are Md Jihan, Md Rafiq, Mohammad Noor, Md Shamim, and Abdur Rahman.

Fatema Begum, mother of the abducted Jihan, said she received a phone call from an unknown person this afternoon, demanding a ransom of Tk30 lakh for the release of her son and the other abductees.

Regarding the matter, Teknaf Police Station OC Muhammad Osman Goni the police are not aware of the kidnapping of five farmers. 

He mentioned that relatives of the victims have not filed any written or verbal complaint with the police regarding the incident.

"We learned about the incident from some local media personnel and promptly sent a team to the spot," he added.

Meanwhile, two madrasa students who were abducted in Hnila of Teknaf Upazila on 9 March and 5 February still remain untraced.

