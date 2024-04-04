KNF demands Tk15 lakh ransom for abducted Sonali Bank official

Nizam Uddin, the abducted manager of Sonali Bank&#039;s Ruma branch.
Nizam Uddin, the abducted manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma branch.

The Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), a hill-armed group, has demanded a ransom of Tk15 lakh for the release of the kidnapped Sonali Bank official in Bandarban. 

The family of Nizam Uddin, the abducted manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma branch, has confirmed the matter of ransom to The Business Standard.

"Nizam Uddin's wife, Maisura Isfat, spoke with her husband over phone around 7:30pm last evening. The kidnappers have demanded Tk15 lakh for his release," the family member told TBS seeking anonymity.

The family has informed the senior officials of Sonali Bank about the matter, while the bank has assured that all efforts will be made to rescue Nizam.

When the family and the bank notified the administration about the ransom demand, they reportedly assured "efforts are underway to rescue Nizam Uddin."

Md Osman Gani, the DGM of Sonali Bank in Bandarban, told TBS, "We are following all processes to rescue our colleague. The administration is also very active. Security has been strengthened in all branches of Sonali Bank in Bandarban. Transactions at the Ruma, Thanchi, and Rowangchhari branches are now suspended." 

He, however, declined to comment on the matter of ransom and negotiations with the terrorists.

"We have heard about the family's communication with the kidnapped bank manager. The administration is actively working to rescue him at any cost," said Didarul Alam, the AC (Land) responsible for Ruma upazila.

Within a span of 16 hours since last Tuesday (2 March), three banks in Bandarban were robbed, and the manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma branch was kidnapped.

The first robbery occurred at Sonali Bank's Ruma branch around 8:30pm on Tuesday, followed by the second and third robberies at Sonali Bank's and Krishi Bank's Thanchi branches around noon on Wednesday.

Nizam Uddin, the manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma branch, is still missing 42 hours after the kidnapping, as of the filing of this report.

