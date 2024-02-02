Man attempts suicide after killing wife, two children in Nilphamari

A man has reportedly tried to commit suicide after killing his wife and two children at Mollapara Textile area at Sadar upazila of Nilphamari on Friday (2 February) morning.

The deceased were identified as Tahura Begum, 35, wife of Ashiqur Rahman, and their two children Ayesha Akhter, 8, and Jerin Akhter, 5.

Initially, police are suspecting that Ashiqur Rahman is a drug addict and is in debt.

Superintendent of Police Golam Sabur confirmed the incident after visiting the spot.

Ashiqur was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for treatment, he said.