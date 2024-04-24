3 farmers die of suspected heatstroke in Ctg, Nilphamari

At least three farmers died from suspected heatstroke in different upazilas of Nilphamari and Chattogram today (24 April).

In Rangpur's Nilphamari, two farmers died in separate upazilas of the district this afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Anarul Ahmen, 52, and Abu Taleb, 54.

In Domar Upazila, Anarul fell ill while working on a field under the open sky around 1:30pm. Later, locals rescued him and took him to the Domar Health Upazila Complex, where a doctor declared him dead.

Domar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohsin Ali confirmed the matter.

In Dimla upazila, Abu Taleb felt sick while working on farmland. Later, locals took him to the health complex, where the duty doctor declared him dead.

According to the Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD), Rangpur records highest temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius today.

In Chattogram, a farmer died while working in the fields in West Chunti Hadur Pahar area of Chunti Union of Lohagara upazila today.

The deceased identified as Samshul Alam, 60 was the son of Late Thanda Mia of the area.

Monirul Mabud Royal, local UP member, confirmed the matter.

Alauddin, in-charge of Chunati Police Station, said that the matter has been informed to the OC of the police station.

Zoynal Saudagar, son of the deceased, said, he went to work in the chili field and did not return within the specified time. While looking for him, his body was found in the field. But there was no sign of injury on the body. He may have died of heat stroke while working in the fields in intense heat.

Chattogram records highest temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius today, BMD data shows.

At least 20 people have died from heatstroke in different parts of the country over the past five days, according to TBS analysis of multiple media reports.

Meanwhile, Mongla recorded the highest temperature of the day at 41.6 degrees Celsius today, according to BMD data.

Among other districts, Chuadanga, Jesshore and Pabna recorded the highest temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Today, Dhaka's highest temperature was recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius.