Gold worth Tk7cr seized at airport; 4 held

Crime

UNB
02 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 10:31 pm

Related News

Gold worth Tk7cr seized at airport; 4 held

UNB
02 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 10:31 pm
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected

The Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) National Security Intelligence (NSI) and the Dhaka Customs House detained four people along with gold weighing 6.956kg at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday.

Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Additional Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Ziaul Haque told media on Saturday (December 2) evening.

The detainees are Md Ali Hossain, Jasim Uddin, Litu Mia and Jummon Khan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Ali Hossain arrived at the Airport on a US Bangla Airlines flight from Dubai at 5am on Saturday.

The three others arrived at the airport by a different flight six hours earlier, at 11pm on Friday.

During the drive, the law enforcement agencies recovered the gold in paste form, biscuits and gold ornaments, Md Ziaul Haque said, quoting the NSI.

Haque said the APBn, NSI and Customs conducted a joint operation at the airport. They challenged the passengers due to their suspicious movements at the airport.

Later, the detainees were sent to Uttara's Holy Lab Diagnostic Center for X-Rays and sure enough, gold bars were found in their rectums.

All the gold, worth around Tk7 crore, was recovered from them, said the officer.

A case was filed at the airport police station.

Top News

airport / Gold

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

7h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

13h | Panorama
Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

13h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

What Google and Facebook owe news publishers

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

34m | TBS SPORTS
Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

2h | TBS Economy
Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

3h | TBS World
Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

6h | TBS SPORTS