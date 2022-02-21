Foreign liquor seized in Ctg airport

Crime

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 09:58 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Thirteen bottles of foreign liquor have been seized from two Indian passengers at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

The National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Customs Intelligence officials seized the bottles from the Indian passport holders arriving on a BG-148 flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Monday (21 February).

The duo had arrived from Dubai, according to the airport sources.

Nandita Bhoumik, assistant revenue officer of Chittagong Customs House, said a case is being filed in this regard.

"Their luggage was deemed suspicious and sent for scanning. A number of liquor bottles found in the luggage have been seized," she said.

The recovered liquor bottles were handed over to the airport unit of Chittagong Customs House.

 

