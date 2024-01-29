Health official of Chattogram airport detained with four gold bars

Crime

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 05:05 pm

Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected

A health official was detained with four gold bars at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram today (29 January).

The airport's customs officers recovered the gold bars from Dr MZA Sharif, who was stationed at the airport under his appointment at the Directorate General of Health Services.

Alif Rahman Nirbhul, assistant commissioner at Chattogram Customs House, said Dr Sharif likely received the gold bars from a passenger who disembarked from an Air Arabia flight arriving from Sharjah this morning.

The customs officers searched Dr. Sharif's body after becoming suspicious of his movements and found that the bars weigh 464 grams.

"Sharif's senior officials have been informed about the incident. We will ask the health directorate to take departmental action against him," the customs official added.

