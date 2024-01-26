Tk1.28 crore worth of gold found in cigarette packet at Ctg airport

The gold bars were expertly concealed with silver-coloured scotch tape inside a cigarette packet. Photo: CIID

Authorities at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram seized gold bars valued at approximately Tk1.28 crore hidden inside a cigarette packet.

Following a tip-off, the discovery was made around 10am today (26 January) in a joint drive by the National Security Intelligence (NSI) team of Chattogram airport and the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID).

The operation targeted flight number-G9526, which arrived from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, at 9:19am.

"The 14 gold bars, weighing 1600 grams in total, were found on the international arrival conveyor belt number two in an abandoned state," said a press release signed by Md Al Amin, revenue officer from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate's regional office in Chattogram.

The gold bars were expertly concealed with silver-coloured scotch tape inside a cigarette packet, the CIID release further reads.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has confirmed that each bar weighs 116 grams and is of 24-carat purity.

According to CIID, the estimated market value of the gold is Tk1,28,16,000.

Legal actions regarding the seized gold are currently in progress.