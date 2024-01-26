Tk1.28 crore worth of gold found in cigarette packet at Ctg airport
The 14 gold bars, weighing 1600 grams in total, were found on the international arrival conveyor belt number two in an abandoned state
Authorities at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram seized gold bars valued at approximately Tk1.28 crore hidden inside a cigarette packet.
Following a tip-off, the discovery was made around 10am today (26 January) in a joint drive by the National Security Intelligence (NSI) team of Chattogram airport and the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID).
The operation targeted flight number-G9526, which arrived from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, at 9:19am.
"The 14 gold bars, weighing 1600 grams in total, were found on the international arrival conveyor belt number two in an abandoned state," said a press release signed by Md Al Amin, revenue officer from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate's regional office in Chattogram.
The gold bars were expertly concealed with silver-coloured scotch tape inside a cigarette packet, the CIID release further reads.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has confirmed that each bar weighs 116 grams and is of 24-carat purity.
According to CIID, the estimated market value of the gold is Tk1,28,16,000.
Legal actions regarding the seized gold are currently in progress.