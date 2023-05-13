All flights grounded at Ctg, Cox’s Bazar airports as Cyclone Mocha nears

Due to the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha in the Bay of Bengal, flight operations have been suspended at the Shah Amanat International Airport of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar Airport.

Air operation at Chattogram airport will remain suspended for 36 hours starting from Saturday 6am till Sunday midnight, Shah Amanat International Airport Director Wing Commander Taslim Ahmed confirmed.

He said, "All international and domestic flights will be suspended at Shah Amanat International Airport from 6am on Saturday in view of the great danger signal 8 advised for the maritime ports."

Meanwhile, sources at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) have confirmed that Cox's Bazar Airport will also remain closed from Saturday 7am to Sunday 7pm.

On Friday, Cyclone Mocha intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the southeastern Bay of Bengal and its adjacent areas.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised to hoist great danger signal 8 at the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, and Payra. Besides, Mongla seaport has been asked to show local warning signal 4.

Coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalkathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, and their nearby islands and chars will also be under great danger signal 8.

In a bulletin released at 9pm Friday, all fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal have been advised to seek shelter immediately.