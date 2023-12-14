Dubai returnee held with 7 gold bars at Ctg airport

Seven gold bars and gold ornaments were recovered from a Dubai returnee at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport on Thursday (14 December). Photo: Courtesy

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) officials today seized seven gold bars and gold ornaments from a Dubai returnee at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport.

Abdul Matin Talukder, assistant director of CIID for the Chattogram region told TBS that the discovery was made during a routine search of the aircraft after its landing at Chattogram airport around 9:30am on Thursday.

Following the plane's arrival, authorities found the seven gold bars and gold ornaments in the possession of a passenger named Shahidul Islam.

The customs inspector at the Dhaka airport unit will take necessary legal actions in connection with the incident, said the official.

