Cumilla hospital authorities fled sensing drive, fined Tk2 lakh

Crime

To avoid legal confrontation, the hospital authorities vacated the building, anticipating drives in nearby health facilities.

The district health division and local administration of Cumilla have sealed off Quince Digital Limited Hospital in Tomsom Bridge area after imposing a fine of Tk2 lakh for running the institution without any legal authorisation.

To avoid legal confrontation, the hospital authorities vacated the building, anticipating drives in nearby health facilities.

When the drive was conducted around 10:30am on Tuesday, the mobile court led by Imdadul Haque Talukder, executive magistrate of Cumilla deputy commissioner's office, found the institution locked with no doctors, employees, or patients present, except the caretaker.

The authorities summoned the hospital authorities with the help of the caretaker and sought legal documents. However, they could not produce any licences.

"The hospital was conducting surgeries, admitting patients, and conducting various tests without authorisation. It had no duty doctor and no one in charge," said Medical Officer of the district civil surgeon's office Md Mehdi Hasan, who was present during the drive along with another medical officer Dr Md Abdul Qayyum.
 

