Govt takes 7-year dengue prevention plan as the threat keeps growing

In a bid to eradicate dengue fever, the government has unveiled a comprehensive seven-year National Dengue Prevention and Control Strategy (2024-2030).

The health ministry's ambitious plan, approved yesterday, aims to drastically reduce the number of dengue infections and deaths in the country by 2030.

The strategy targets a significant reduction in infections, aiming for a maximum of one case per thousand people by 2030. It also seeks to bring the mortality rate down to a mere 0.1%, meaning at most one death per thousand dengue patients.

This initiative comes after a devastating dengue outbreak in 2023. According to the Health Service Division, over 321,000 people contracted dengue last year, with a death toll exceeding 1,700. This translates to a mortality rate of 0.53%.

The health ministry also anticipates a potentially higher number of dengue and chikungunya cases this year, with over 1,400 dengue patients identified so far in 2024.

"The dengue virus has mutated," said Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen in his message accompanying the strategy paper. Health experts warn that dengue has become a persistent health threat in Bangladesh. The new strategy addresses this concern by focusing on a multi-pronged approach.

Climate change is a significant factor contributing to the spread of dengue. Bangladesh is experiencing increasingly frequent floods, rising temperatures, and erratic weather patterns, all of which create ideal breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, the primary vector of dengue.

The strategy acknowledges the lack of a specific cure for dengue. However, it emphasises the importance of early detection, identifying warning signs of severe cases, and providing proper medical care as crucial elements in lowering the mortality rate.

Implementation of the strategy

The plan calls for coordinated efforts between relevant ministries and stakeholders. Healthcare worker training programmes will be implemented to ensure rapid diagnosis and treatment.

Additionally, the strategy aims to build institutional capacity for effective mosquito larvae control through the proper application of pesticides and other methods.

Real-time disease surveillance will be enhanced, along with increased public awareness campaigns to promote household-level dengue prevention measures.

The government will also undertake comprehensive research initiatives on the disease and secure WHO-approved dengue vaccines through global partnerships.

A senior health official said that doctor and nurse training programmes will be ongoing throughout the year. This builds upon the programme launched in 2023, which trained over 3,000 medical professionals.

The strategy also mandates medical colleges to independently review the causes of dengue-related deaths and report their findings to the Central Death Review Committee.

Regular water drainage will be enforced in construction sites, with potential penalties for non-compliance. Local government bodies will be responsible for year-round vector control activities in factories, offices, homes, and commercial establishments.

Furthermore, dengue awareness messages will be integrated into the curriculum for students from grades six to ten.

Stockpiling of dengue detection kits, saline solutions, and other essential medications will ensure a steady supply during emergencies. Budgetary allocations are planned to address these critical needs.

The saline shortage experienced during the 2023 outbreak highlights the importance of proper resource management.

Challenges remain

Rising temperatures, a key factor in mosquito breeding, pose a significant challenge to the strategy's success. Additionally, the lack of public participation in eliminating mosquito breeding grounds, rapid unplanned urbanisation, and evolving strains of the dengue virus complicate the situation.

The strategy also acknowledges the need to address limited public awareness and the growing spread of dengue from urban to rural areas.