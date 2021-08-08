Committee to probe ADC Saqlain’s unprofessional conduct with Pori Moni

Police have formed an investigation committee on Sunday to look into the allegations against Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Md Golam Saqlain's unprofessional conduct with actor Pori Moni.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Media) of Police Headquarters Haider Ali Khan confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The police officer said the three-member committee will be headed by Additional DIG Mia Masud Karim.

Two other members of the committee are Deputy Commissioner Hamida Parvin of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's women support and investigation centre and Senior Superintendent of Police Rumana Akhter of the Criminal Investigation Department's (CID) forensic unit.

However, DIG Haider could not clarify within how many days the probe body will submit the investigation report.

Earlier on Saturday, ADC Saqlain was transferred to the DMP's Public Order Management (POM), West Division, from the Detective Branch.

The decision was made following reports of several media outlets that claimed Golam Saqlain had engaged in unprofessional conduct with Pori Moni while supervising the case filed by the actor against five persons, including businessman Nasir U Mahmud.