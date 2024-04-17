Brothers of former AL MP Bodi involved in Cox's Bazar yaba trade: CID

Two brothers of former Awami League MP Abdur Rahman Bodi are involved in the yaba drug trade in Cox's Bazar, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police said today (17 April).

Bodi's brothers Abdus Shukkur and Aminur Rahman have acquired huge amounts of wealth, including land, houses and cars, by trafficking narcotics, said unit chief and Additional Inspector General of Police Mohammad Ali Mia at a media briefing in Dhaka.

The CID identified a total of ten people who became "godfathers" in the drug trade.

"There are drug cases filed all across Bangladesh. Action will be taken against those found involved no matter who they are. We found the involvement of his [Bodi] brothers and their followers. We will interrogate these two brothers and if his [Bodi] name comes up, we will also arrest him. No one will be exempted in the matter of drugs," said the CID chief.

Speaking about Shukkur and Aminur's involvement in the yaba drug trade, the additional IGP said both traffick yaba into Bangladesh from Myanmar in different ways. Their associates distribute the drugs across the country.

They have accumulated huge wealth through this illegal trade.

"Already 6.9 acres of land, including 40 decimal of land worth Tk1 crore, belonging to the Bodi brothers has been identified. Land information has not been digitised yet. As a result, the work of collecting this information is going on at the field level in various ways. We can give more details about this later," added Ali Mia.

Initially, the CID investigated 35 drug cases and found various movable and immovable properties including bank deposits, land, houses and flats with money earned illegally from the drug trade of the godfathers. The amount of illegally earned money in these cases amounts to Tk 178.44 crore.

"The CID has already frozen assets including 9.14 acres of land and two houses worth Tk8.11 crore of the godfathers accused in three cases along with Tk1.1 crore kept in the bank. Another 35.173 acres of land, 12 houses and 1 vehicle valued at Tk 36.82 crores are in the process of being seized."