Brothers of former AL MP Bodi involved in Cox's Bazar yaba trade: CID

Crime

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 08:10 pm

Related News

Brothers of former AL MP Bodi involved in Cox's Bazar yaba trade: CID

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 08:10 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Two brothers of former Awami League MP Abdur Rahman Bodi are involved in the yaba drug trade in Cox's Bazar, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police said today (17 April).

Bodi's brothers Abdus Shukkur and Aminur Rahman have acquired huge amounts of wealth, including land, houses and cars, by trafficking narcotics, said unit chief and Additional Inspector General of Police Mohammad Ali Mia at a media briefing in Dhaka.

The CID identified a total of ten people who became "godfathers" in the drug trade.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There are drug cases filed all across Bangladesh. Action will be taken against those found involved no matter who they are. We found the involvement of his [Bodi] brothers and their followers. We will interrogate these two brothers and if his [Bodi] name comes up, we will also arrest him. No one will be exempted in the matter of drugs," said the CID chief.

Speaking about Shukkur and Aminur's involvement in the yaba drug trade, the additional IGP said both traffick yaba into Bangladesh from Myanmar in different ways. Their associates distribute the drugs across the country.

They have accumulated huge wealth through this illegal trade.

"Already 6.9 acres of land, including 40 decimal of land worth Tk1 crore, belonging to the Bodi brothers has been identified. Land information has not been digitised yet. As a result, the work of collecting this information is going on at the field level in various ways. We can give more details about this later," added Ali Mia.

Initially, the CID investigated 35 drug cases and found various movable and immovable properties including bank deposits, land, houses and flats with money earned illegally from the drug trade of the godfathers. The amount of illegally earned money in these cases amounts to Tk 178.44 crore.

"The CID has already frozen assets including 9.14 acres of land and two houses worth Tk8.11 crore of the godfathers accused in three cases along with Tk1.1 crore kept in the bank. Another 35.173 acres of land, 12 houses and 1 vehicle valued at Tk 36.82 crores are in the process of being seized."

Bangladesh / Top News

Bodi / Bangladesh / Yaba trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

4h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

8h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

9h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

1h | Videos
Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

2h | Videos
Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

3h | Videos
Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

6h | Videos