Arafat urges govt officials to uphold Liberation War values

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 08:50 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat has urged government officials to uphold the essence of Bangladesh's Liberation War with unwavering loyalty.

The call came during a ceremony introducing the newly appointed officers of the 41st BCS (Information) cadre at the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's conference room in the Secretariat on Tuesday (30 April) afternoon, reads a press release.

Present at the event were senior officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, including Senior Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandakar, along with Additional Secretaries Md Kauser Ahmed, Md Mozibur Rahman, and Tanmay Das. 

Special guests included Sufi Zakir Hossain, the additional director general of the National Institute of Mass Communication, and Director Md Nazrul Islam.

State Minister Arafat emphasised the importance of aligning with the principles and values that paved the way for the birth of Bangladesh. 

He underscored that the definition of Bangladesh was forged through the sacrifices of millions during the Liberation War of 1971. He urged all officials to prioritise the nation's interests above political affiliations, emphasising that safeguarding the essence of Bangladesh's creation is non-negotiable.

Highlighting the paramount importance of professionalism and impartiality in governance, Arafat reminded the newly appointed officers of their duty to serve the republic and its people.

He stressed the significance of maintaining discipline within institutions and adhering to the principles of fairness and transparency in decision-making.

While acknowledging the democratic nature of governance, Arafat emphasised the obligation of government officials to uphold the vision and manifesto of the ruling party while maintaining an unwavering commitment to the nation's welfare. 

He urged the new officers to navigate their roles with professionalism and dedication, devoid of any partisan bias.

In conclusion, Arafat extended his congratulations to the 40 newly appointed officers of the 41st BCS (Information) cadre, symbolising the commencement of their service with floral greetings.

 

