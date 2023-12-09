Adam Tamizi Haque taken to DB office for questioning

Adam Tamizi Haque, has been taken to the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Officials from the Detective Branch of Police detained him from his Gulshan residence at around 8pm tonight.

Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Haroon Or Rashid will brief the media within a short time.

An additional deputy commissioner of the DB (Gulshan Division) confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

He said there were a number of cases filed against Adam Tamizi, the chairman of Haque Group.

Earlier on 17 November, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided Tamizi's Gulshan residence.

During the operation, Tamizi reportedly threatened to commit suicide if he were to be arrested.

He repeated the threat during a Facebook Live video.

Tamizi was seen behaving increasingly erratically on his Facebook Live videos.

At one point, he even said he was converting to Judaism and asked Israel to help him leave Bangladesh.

Tamizi has three different Digital Security Act cases filed against him.

While staying in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, he often came on Facebook Live and criticised the government, a state minister and some politicians of Gazipur for the alleged encroachment of one of his factories in that area.

He also slandered the prime minister and burnt his Bangladeshi passport in a Facebook Live.

Adam Tamizi Haque was quizzed for hours at immigration when he arrived in Bangladesh on 13 November. He is a dual citizen of Bangladesh and the UK.

More to follow...