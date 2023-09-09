7 gang members arrested over cutting off youth's wrist in Mohammadpur

The arrestees at the RAB headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday (9 September). Photo: Courtesy

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven people in connection with the incident of cutting off the wrist of a young man in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

They cut off the wrist of a young man named Arman and shared a video of the incident on social media, which recently went viral, according to a press release from RAB on Saturday (9 September).

Later, the victim filed a case of attempted murder with Mohammad police station, it said.

According to the release, a team from RAB-2 conducted an operation in Mohammadpur area and arrested Ahmed Khan (22), Md Hasan (24), Md Hanif Hossain Joy (24), Ramzan (23), and Md Raju (19), and recovered sharp weapons from them. Acting on information given by the arrestees, RAB detained two others – Md Rafidul Islam Rana (23) and Tushar Howlader (23) from Bagerhat.

According to RAB, the interrogation of the arrestees revealed that they are members of a gang operating in Mohammadpur and the surrounding areas.