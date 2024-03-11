5 Rohingyas arrested with weapons during raid in Ukhiya's camp

Police have arrested five Rohingyas withholding weapons during a raid at the camps in Cox's Bazar’s Ukhiya. Photo: Collected

Two one-shooter guns, two rounds of bullets, and one short gun cartridge were also recovered from their possession on Sunday (10 March)

The arrestees are – Mohammad Salam, Ziaur Rahman, Hashim Ullah alias Master Hashim, Rahim Ullah, and Ataullah.

The operation involved the participation of various law enforcement agencies, including 14 APBN, District Police, BGB, RAB, Ansar, and over 100 members of the law and order forces.

Captain (Additional DIG) Md Iqbal of the 14 Armed Police Battalion said the arrestees were handed over to the Ukhiya Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station Shamim Hossain the process of sending the arrestees to court is underway.