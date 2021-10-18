450 detained so far over recent violence

Crime

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 11:25 pm

Representational image. Illustartion: TBS
Representational image. Illustartion: TBS

Police have detained 450 people so far over recent untoward incidents centring puja mandaps in some districts.

In a press note on Monday night, Police's Additional Inspector General (Media and PR) Md Kamruzzaman said 71 cases have been filed over the incidents till now.

However, police did not disclose the total number of accused people in those cases.

The number of detainees may increase as police are conducting drive to arrest the involved people, he added.

Earlier in the day, police said that they are strictly monitoring the activities of the people who are spreading rumours on different social media platforms.

In a statement, the law enforcement agency said it is taking action against the vested quarter.  

Police, in the statement, stated that a group of individuals has been trying to create an unstable situation in the country by deliberately spreading rumours through social media to destroy communal harmony. 

The law enforcement agency also sought cooperation from people to help prevent any unwanted situation that incites violence.

On 13 September, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of alleged "demeaning of the Holy Quran'' at a Puja Mandap in Cumilla.

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts of the country.
 

