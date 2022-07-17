Fear still haunts Narail Hindus 

After the attack and arson of houses and temples of Hindu community at Digholia village in Narail on Friday evening over a Facebook post, the Hindus there are yet to shake off fears and trauma even though repeated security assurances by the local administration.

Security forces patrolled the village throughout Sunday, though most of the Hindu houses were almost empty as members of the religious community fled their residences following the attack.

The Lohagara upazila administration claims the situation at the village is now normal. The local administration claims the latest spate of violence targeting the religious minority was not a premeditated one, rather it could be due to a personal feud.

On Thursday last week, Akash Saha, a Hindu youth of Digholia village, reportedly posted a controversial comment on Facebook, triggering anger among Muslims and leading the attack on Friday evening.

According to the victims, some 10-15 assailants, all unknown, suddenly attacked houses, shops and temples of the community on Friday evening.

Photo: TBS

The attackers vandalised more than ten houses and shops, including one owned by Akash's father. At the same time, houses were set on fire. The protesters threw brickbats and vandalised idols at Sahapara temple.

Police at one stage fired blank rounds and brought the situation under control at around 9:30pm.

Lohagara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Azgar Ali told The Business Standard he went to the village on Friday afternoon as religious tensions had been mounting.

"The agitating Muslims demanded the apprehension of Akash Saha and his father Ashok Saha. They subsequently calmed down as I assured them of legal action," said the UNO.

Azgar Ali said he picked up Ashok Saha in his car so that he does not get hurt or suffer public anger. "I took him to the police station, after which the attack took place."

Photo: TBS

The UNO said some people started to gather again after his departure. Subsequently, police tried to disperse the mob.

"The attack could take place due to personal feud. The incident was in the evening when there was no electricity at the village. The culprits exploited the situation."

The UNO said he went to the village after being informed about the violence. He said the main attack took place only in 15 to 20 minutes. Later, police managed to bring the situation under control.

"This is not a pre-planned attack. Things could have gone worse if it had been a premeditated one," added the UNO.

Beauty Rani, a former local union parishad member, said Muslims started an agitation after the Asr prayer, but they calmed down as the UNO intervened. The attack took place after the evening when there was a power outage.

Gobinda Saha, one of the victims of Friday's attack, said, "Some 15 to 20 persons came suddenly and started vandalising the properties. They fled the scene after setting houses on fire. Later, the Muslims came and extinguished the blaze."

"The attackers are all strangers," he said.

Another victim Gopal Saha is a fertiliser and pesticide dealer in the local market. He said, "Some 15 to 20 people came to my house and demanded Tk5 lakh.

"They told me that if I don't pay, we will set my house on fire. As I asked why I would pay them, they started beating. I was subjected to their torture just for being a Hindu," he added.



Akash remanded, home ministry asked for probe

A Narail court on Sunday granted police a 3-day remand to quiz Akash Saha in a case for hurting religious sentiment.

Digholia villager Salauddin Kochi filed the case. Police said they arrested Akash in the case from Khulna on Saturday night.

However, Lohagara Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Abu Hena Milon said that no case was filed till Sunday afternoon regarding the vandalism, attack and arson on the Hindu community.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission on Sunday asked the home ministry to investigate whether police neglected to protect the Hindu community.

The commission asked the ministry to submit the report by 17 August mentioning the findings and legal action in accordance.

"Just as no one has the right to insult any religion in the name of freedom of expression, similarly no one has been given the right to take the law into his own hands and attack, set ablaze and loot temples and houses. Such heinous crimes are being committed repeatedly with the aim of creating an unstable situation in the country," the commission wrote to the ministry.