Grid failure: Police headquarters orders extra vigilance at Puja mandaps

Bangladesh Police headquarters has ordered an extra vigilance at Puja mandaps as almost all parts of Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet went completely dark due to a national power grid failure.

Haider Ali Khan, Deputy Inspector General (operations and planning) at Police headquarters, on Tuesday evening, told The Business Standard, "The district police have been asked to take extra vigilance in the Puja mandaps in their respective areas where power has been cut off."

All have been instructed to stay alert and ensure additional light until the power connection is restored, he added. In the puja venues which do not have generators, people concerned have been asked to arrange generators before evening and make alternative arrangements to keep CCTVs active, he added.

AKM Hafiz Akhtar, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said police officers have been instructed to take extra cautions in the wake of the power outages, especially at puja venues across the capital city. They were asked to remain alert against the added risk of crime and disorder.

"Police officials have been asked to increase round-the-clock patrolling and intelligence surveillance by the police in uniform and plain clothes."

He said Puja committees have been asked to manage generators and ensure arrangement of adequate light.

Sylhet Range DIG Mafiz Uddin Ahmed said, "All Superintendents of Police (SP) were instructed to strengthen Puja mandap-centric patrolling with the deployment of additional police and deploy beat police at every union."

Some police officials said theft, robbery and even harassment of women are feared as the roads are dark in different areas due to power outages. We have strengthened our patrol to prevent such untoward incidents.