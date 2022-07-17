NHRC condemns attack on Hindus, asks home ministry to probe 

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has strongly condemned the attack on Hindu community at Digholia village of Narail's Lohagara upazila and sent a letter to the senior secretary of public safety department at home ministry to probe the incident.

"In Lohagara of Narail, a mob agitated by allegations of insulting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), vandalised and looted six shops in a local market and set fire to a temple. Apart from this, four houses and their furniture were vandalised and cash and gold jewellery were looted. NHRC Chairperson Nachima Begum, strongly condemned the incident," read a press release issued Sunday (17 July) by the commission.

NHRC said such attacks are not acceptable in a secular country like Bangladesh.

NHRC wrote to investigate whether there was any negligence in preventing the situation of unwanted attack and robbery by quickly arresting the accused and whether the police played a proper role in controlling the situation.

It also asked the secretary to take legal action and submit a report to the commission.

"Just as no one has the right to insult any religion in the name of freedom of expression, no one has been given the right to take the law into their own hands and attack, set ablaze and loot temples and houses."

"The commission thinks that such heinous crimes are being committed repeatedly to create instability in the country. If someone insults religion, it is appropriate to bring him under the law," the press release read.

Earlier on Friday, Several houses, shops and temples of the Hindu community were attacked and set on fire over a Facebook post allegedly belittling Islam at Digholia village of Narail's Lohagara upazila.

On Thursday, a Hindu college student reportedly posted a controversial comment on Facebook, triggering anger among Muslims, who later carried out the attack on Friday evening.

The attackers vandalised more than ten houses and shops, including one owned by the student's father. At the same time, some houses were set on fire. The protesters threw brickbats and vandalised idols at Sahapara temple.

Police at one stage fired blank rounds and brought the situation under control at around 9:30pm.