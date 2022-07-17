Attack on Narail Hindus: Akash Saha placed on 3-day remand

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A Narail court has granted 3-day remand of Akash Saha, a college student from Digholia village of Lohagara Upazila of Narail who was arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Facebook.

Lohagara Cognizance Court Judge Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Morshedul Alam granted the remand Sunday (17 July) after the investigating officer of the case Makfur Rahman applied for a 7-day remand.

Police arrested Akash from Khulna on Saturday night after a case was with Lohagara Police Station filed by Salah Uddin of Digholia village against him for hurting religious sentiments.   

However, Lohagara Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Abu Hena Milon said that no case was registered till Sunday afternoon regarding the vandalism of houses and attacks on two temples in Sahapara.

Hindus attacked in Narail over Facebook post

Centring the Facebook post, some agitated people started protesting in front of his house in Sahapara on Friday after the Jumma prayer. At one stage, they set fire to a room in Akash Saha's house.

The attackers also vandalised more than ten houses and shops. At the same time, some houses were set on fire. The protesters threw brickbats and vandalised idols at Sahapara temple.

Police at one stage fired blank rounds and brought the situation under control at around 9:30pm.

Several police units and RAB were deployed at the spot to control the situation. Akash's father was taken into police custody after the incident.

Earlier on 18 June, a Hindu college principal in Narail was forced to wear a garland of shoes after some students and locals accused him of supporting a student, who posted a picture of controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

The incident took place in the presence of local police.

attack on hindus / Narail

