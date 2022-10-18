3 members of theft gang arrested for stealing electrical goods from delivery truck

Crime

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 08:07 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Three members of a theft gang have been arrested in connection with stealing electrical goods from delivery trucks claiming they were the recipients.

Police made the arrest in Dhaka recently, Tejgaon division deputy police commissioner (DC) HM Azimul Haque said in a press conference on Tuesday (18 October).

The arrestees are Sohag, 42, Mohsin, 50 and Oshim, 43.

After scrutinising CCTV footage, police arrested the mastermind of the gang. After further investigation, the other two were brought into custody.

Police recovered 10 stolen washing machines, and three fridges worth Tk3.62 lakh from their possessions.

The gang stole ten washing machines at the capital's Adabor area on 9 October after stopping a delivery truck of Cosmo transport, police said.

Two men stopped the truck and introduced themselves as the recipients of the goods. Convincing the driver, they stole the machines saying there wasn't enough space in the store. Later, they fled the area.

The arrestees admitted to at least 16 such crimes over the last year, the deputy police commissioner added.

