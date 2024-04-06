KNF got arms from neighbouring countries: Foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) extremists are operating in the Chattogram Hill Tracts with foreign support.

"They [KNF] also have connections with terrorists in neighbouring countries, and it has been found that these terrorists have provided them with arms," he said when answering reporters during a press briefing at the YNT Center in Chattogram City today (6 April).

"As you see, we have already started a crackdown against them. The bank manager they abducted has already been freed. The government is determined to eradicate them," said Hasan.

'Efforts underway to rescue MV Abdullah, crews'

When asked about MV Abdullah, the ship hijacked by Somali pirates, the foreign minister said negotiations are underway with the pirates.

"The sailors are fine. They have no issues with food or accommodations and are staying in their cabins. Since the discussions have advanced significantly, we hope they will be freed soon," he said.

"There are foreign ships also ready in the vicinity of the hijacked Bangladeshi ship.

"Alongside negotiations, there is multifaceted pressure on the hijackers. It is not possible to specify a date, but there has been considerable progress in this regard," Hasan added.

'BNP is a party of political monsters'

Responding to a question regarding BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul's earlier comment, Hasan Mahmud, also the Joint General Secretary of Awami League, said, "In horror movies, monsters burn people. The way BNP carried out attacks on people, burning people alive, this applies to BNP as well… BNP is a party of political monsters."

Mirza Fakhrul earlier said that a monster with destructive rage is destroying everything in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Hasan said that BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman is enough to destroy the party. "As long as Tarique Zia (Rahman) remains their leader, BNP has no chance."

He said that BNP called for a boycott of Indian products as part of their plan to destabilise the market.

"But no one in the country responded to their call, not even the leaders and workers of BNP. We have been able to control the market. The prices of many products have also decreased," Hasan said.

He said the government is determined to crack down on the unscrupulous syndicates, and the media also has an important role to play in this regard.