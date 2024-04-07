RAB arrests KNF chief coordinator, 4 others

The RAB arrested militant outfit Kuki Chin’s chief coordinator on 7 April. Photo: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Kuki-Chin National Front's (KNF) chief coordinator and four suspected members of the militant outfit in a special operation in Bandarban on Sunday (7 April).

The arrestee, Cheosim Bom, 55, is one of the chief coordinators of the organisation's central committee.

In a press conference in Bandarban's Meghla around 3:30pm, members of the elite force said Cheosim Bom was arrested after a raid at his house at the Suwalok union of Bandarban Sadar upazila this morning.

He was hiding inside a locker in the house. RAB broke the lock, got him out and made the arrest.

They elite force also recovered two firearms from a hilly area in Sadar upazila on Saturday night.

However, it is not yet known whether the recovered firearms are those looted on 2 April from the police and Ansar members engaged in the security of Sonali Bank in Ruma upazila.

RAB will provide more details later, they said, reports the UNB.

Earlier on Saturday, RAB started a crackdown on terrorist activities in Bandarban. More than 100 RAB members took part in the operation.

Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's legal and media wing, informed media about the operation at a press conference on Friday morning. The drive began in Ruma and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban.

Earlier, abducted manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma branch Nizam Uddin was rescued from the Bathel Para area of Bandarban through the mediation of the Rapid Action Battalion on Thursday, after 48 hours of his abduction by KNF members.

The separatist group kidnapped the Sonali Bank manager on 2 April, and tried to loot Tk1.5 crore from the vault of the Ruma branch. Unable to take the money, they kidnapped the bank manager.

They also carried out robberies at Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank branches in Thanchi upazila of Bandarban on Wednesday.

A tense situation has been prevailing in the upazila after the incidents.

Senior officials of the home ministry, security forces and administration have already visited the area.

So far, eight cases have been filed with Ruma and Thanchi police stations.

Earlier, in a briefing on 3 April, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "Kuki Chin was involved in bank robberies and firearms looting. They also hit police constables, bank guards and ansar."

"First, they switched off the electricity substation and then started looting valuables and firearms. Later, they abducted the local Sonali Bank manager when he was performing Tarabi Namaz," he said.

The minister said they also attacked Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank at Thanchi and looted cash and valuables.

Kamal said police and BGB are carrying out operations immediately after the incident.

"We will do everything we need to bring the situation under control. Police and BGB have been carrying out their duties. If necessary, Bangladesh Army will also join the operation against Kuki Chin and other militant outfits," he added.

Kamal said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, Special Branch Chief Md Monirul Islam and other high officials are now in Bandarban to look into the matter seriously.