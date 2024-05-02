DB arrests 36 in theft, robbery cases

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 36 persons in several cases filed over incidents of theft and robberies. 

They were arrested in two separate drives, said DB chief Harun or Rashid in a press briefing at DMP media center on Thursday (2 May).

Around Tk8 lakh cash and 61 bhori gold were also recovered from the possessions of the arrestees, he added.  

One of the arrestees, Gias Uddin, was arrested from his hometown Kishoreganj while the rest were arrested from Cox's Bazar.

During Eid, several incidents of theft and robbery occurred in Dhaka city and cases were filed in connection with the incidents. 

During the crime review meeting on April 29th at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh, the DMP commissioner expressed dissatisfaction with the rising incidents of theft and robberies. He instructed all members present to take immediate action to apprehend those involved.

Following the commissioner's directive, the Detective Branch (DB) conducted drives and apprehended 36 individuals involved in criminal activities.

